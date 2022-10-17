A citizen’s complaint leads to drug arrests in nearby Bruceville

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE – EVANSVILLE DISTRICT:

In Knox County yesterday afternoon — Sunday, October 16th, 2022 — Indiana State Police and Knox County sheriff’s deputies initiated a drug investigation after receiving information illegal drug activity was occurring at a residence located at 4406 North SR 67 in Bruceville. At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at the residence and located marijuana, approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Woods, age 40, and Brandi Petelle, age 37, were both arrested for various drug offenses. They are currently being held on bond in the Knox County Jail. Three of their children were also inside the residence. The Department of Child Services was contacted, and all three children were released to a family member.

Arrested and Charges:

ARRESTED: Andrew Woods, age 40, & Brandi Petelle, age 37, both of 4406 North SR 67, Bruceville

Andrew Woods, age 40, 4406 North SR 67, Bruceville

Brandi Petelle, age 37, 4406 North Sr 67, Bruceville

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor Neglect of a Dependent, Level 6 Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Master Trooper Brett Pool, Indiana State Police

Assisting Officers: Trooper Dustin Stein and Trooper Taylor Fox, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agency: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

All defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

All photos courtesy the Indiana State Police

