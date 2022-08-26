The 26th Annual Scheid Diesel Extravaganza kicked off in Lyons earlier today

Earlier today, the 26th anniversary of the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza kicked off at Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons, featuring everything diesel — from trucks to tractors to dragsters and more. The two-day event features something new this year, too, a country music kickoff concert on Thursday night with Dakota Danielle, Sean Stemaly, and Chris Cagle performing.

There has already been plenty of diesel racing and pulling today, including those in these videos below from this year’s event:

One of the many truck pulls at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza 2022

Another of the many truck pulls at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza 2022

A diesel dragster races down the strip at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza 2022

A diesel tractor races down the track pulling a heavy load at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza 2022

In 2021, there were over 100 trucks that participated in the dyno contest. The winning 2008 Dodge truck measured 1,477 horsepower and 2,151 foot-pounds of torque burning only diesel fuel. Almost 100 participants competed in the ‘Show N Shine’ competition, and Lucas Oil Pro Pulling had 159 hooks on Friday and 172 hooks on Saturday with over $71,000 in prize money paid. The Outlaw Diesel Super Series featured non-stop diesel action, as well. A record $28,000 in prize money went out to those winners. About 50 companies, representing those from all over the United States, packed into ‘Vendor Row’ too.

Scheid Diesel Service Co., Inc. was founded in Terre Haute, Indiana in 1982. In 1990, a second location in Effingham, Illinois began operations, while a third location in Lafayette opened its doors nine years later. All three locations have a fuel injection shop as well as a dedicated drive in service area. All three shops now have over fifty employees. The company services any diesel engine, including agricultural, construction, heavy duty truck, and automotive, but also made its mark in performance market with tractor and pickup truck pulling, as well as diesel drag racing.

Wagler Motorsports Park is located at 4425 W 300 S in Lyons, Indiana.

Photos and videos in this article is courtesy Richard Nichols

