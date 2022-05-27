Nearby: ISP Trooper discovers estimated one million dollars of cocaine during traffic stop

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

In Putnam County yesterday, May 26, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a tractor-trailer at the thirty-seven mile marker eastbound on Interstate 70 for a routine compliance inspection. The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Leonardo Hernandez, age 38, of Miami, Florida, with one passenger in the vehicle.

During the conversation with the driver and passenger, criminal indicators were observed, and a consent search revealed approximately forty-four pounds of suspected cocaine. The estimated street value of the cocaine is one million dollars.

Leonardo Hernandez and Rolando Bermudez Acevedo were taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail.

The tractor-trailer was enroute from Phoenix, Arizona, to Indianapolis, Indiana.

Arrested and Charges:

Rolando Bermudez Acevedo, age 24, of Orlando, Florida

Arrested: Rolando Bermudez Acevedo, age 24, of Orlando, Florida

Dealing a narcotic drug, Level 2 Felony

Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Photos courtesy of the Indiana State Police

