Signage goes up at Meek Financial Services

Earlier this week, signage was installed to the exterior of the new Meek Financial Services office located at 89 “A” Street NE in downtown Linton. Although it is a new location under a new brokerage name, the Meek family is no stranger to financial services or the downtown area .

New signage being installed at Meek Financial Services located at 89 “A” Street NE in downtown Linton

Several years back, Timothy Meek had joined his father, Terry, who began his career as an investment representative with Edward Jones in the 1980’s. Before moving into the former SECCO building several years ago on Linton’s west side, the local Edward Jones office had occupied offices at 5 N. Main Street, as well as on West Vincennes Street.

In November 2021, Tim announced his move to Raymond James, saying “It is important to me that I take advantage of the opportunities Raymond James has to offer so I can provide my clients with the level of service they deserve. This move was made with my clients in mind and with careful deliberation.”

