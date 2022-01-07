GCGH welcomes its first newborn of 2022

GCGH welcomed the first newborn of 2022 on Thursday, January 6th, 2022. The parents, David and Cassidy Christy of Worthington, Indiana, welcomed their son, Ezra Christy, at 12:08 p.m. on Thursday.

Cassidy and her family report that they are doing good after the delivery. Cassidy also reported that she had a great labor and delivery experience at GCGH. On behalf of the entire GCGH family, we would like to congratulate this family. We are very honored to deliver babies in our local hospital and we welcome all future deliveries.

Featured photo submitted by Greene County General Hospital

