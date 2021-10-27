Indiana State Police Bloomington District accepting applications for Regional Dispatcher position

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for a Regional Dispatcher position at the Bloomington Post to staff the Region 3 Dispatch Center that operates out of that facility located at 1500 N. Packinghouse Rd. and covers the Southwest area of Indiana that includes Evansville, Jasper, and Bloomington Districts.

The primary responsibilities of a dispatcher are to receive, record, and accurately dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies, and other support services through the use of a Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System, Records Management System (RMS), Automatic Vehicle Locator (AVL), Geographic Information System (GIS) and other Regional Dispatch Center resources.

A high school diploma or GED equivalent is required as well as the ability to be seated in a confined area for an extended period of time. Two years of public safety communications experience is preferred.

Pay starts at $38,532 per year but may be adjusted based on education, experience, and training. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plans, and accrued time off.

The deadline for applications is Friday, November 5th, 2021.

For more information and to apply, go to https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/indianasp

Questions should be directed to Brandon P. Lowe, Personnel Officer for the Indiana State Police Human Resources Division at blowe@isp.in.gov or (317) 232-8238

