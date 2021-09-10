Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Dept. requests help in locating man with drug-related convictions

Recently, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department has requested the public’s help in locating Devin A. Downham, a man wanted for drug-related convictions.

The man is 6’0″ and weighs 204 pounds, and he has brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted on a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for possession of a narcotic drug, as well as unlawful possession of a syringe.

If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Downham, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 275-3316 or call into the LCPD Tipline at (812) 277-2020.

