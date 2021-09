In golf yesterday, the Lady Miners lost at home against Terre Haute North, 204-177. Some photo highlights from the golf course, include: (1.) Senior Laney Lannan lines up on the ball for the drive, (2.) Gabbi Flath calculates the slope for her next shot on the green, (3.) Makenna O’Bryan shoots onto the green, and (4.) Putting on the green, Abby McKee makes her shot.

The featured photo is Millie Lynn, who is putting for the Miners. All photos were taken by Austin Gordon Photography.

