Attorney General Todd Rokita releases statement on Biden vaccine mandates

Tonight, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita released the following short statement:

“My team and I, along with other like-minded attorneys general, are reviewing all legal action on how to stand against these authoritarian actions by the Biden administration.

“We will be prepared to file suit if Biden seeks illegal actions restricting Hoosiers’ liberties.”

The remarks are in response to President Biden announcing sweeping new vaccine mandates affecting all federal employees, U.S. companies that employ more than 100 workers, as well as others, leading some experts to estimate up to 100 million Americans will be required to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Featured photo by cottonbro from Pexels

