Photo highlights of Linton vs WRV Volleyball – August 18th, 2021

Linton vs WRV Volleyball – Here are some photo highlights of the August 18th, 2021 game, including: (1.) Ally Brownfield serving in the first set for the Miners, (2.) Jaylee Hayes and Ally Brownfield goes after a ball, (3.) Senior Lillie Oliver spikes the ball over the net, (4.) Miner pep block were out in neon, and (5.) Gentry Warrick winds up her arm to spike the ball in an opponents face.

Featured photo is Linton getting ready to play.

All photos by Austin Gordon. For these and other high-resolution files and photos, please visit Austin Gordon Photography.

