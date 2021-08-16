In nearby Knox Co, Vincennes man injured after crashing ultralight aircraft

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

In Knox County last night, at approximately 8:45pm, a Vincennes man was seriously injured after crashing his ultralight aircraft near US 150 and Snyder Road, east of Vincennes.

Crash scene photo courtesy Indiana State Police

Preliminary investigation revealed Kyle Demenezes, age 44, of Vincennes, crashed his ultralight aircraft shortly after taking off; he was then transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

The FAA is investigating this incident.

The Indiana State Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County EMS, Palmyra Twp. Fire Department and Vincennes Twp. Fire Department assisted.

