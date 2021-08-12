Greene County Jail Log – Later July 2021

We have been slow in bringing you the latest Greene County Jail Log information for a while now, so here are some entries from later in July 2021 to help catch us up to-date and not be so far behind.

As always, please keep in mind that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Jon Derek Chaney, age 49, of Linton began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Judge Dena Martin sentenced the Defendant to 180 days in jail with 174 days suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied. Chaney was represented by Bloomington-based criminal defense attorney Sam Shapiro.

William Ray Bradley, age 34, of Loogootee was booked on a warrant after a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for theft was filed. No bond. Bradley is currently facing other pending charges in other neighboring counties, including Daviess and Martin.

Regonel Lane Petoskey, II, age 52, of Linton was arrested by Linton Police Officer Logan Hobbs on various counts, including intimidation, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, and two other Class B misdemeanors, namely public intoxication by alcohol/drugs and disorderly conduct.

William Gillis Arney, age 48, of Solsberry was booked on a warrant for possession of marijuana and public intoxication by alcohol/drugs, which are both Class B misdemeanors. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

John Kennyth Wheeler, age 67, of Linton was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony charges. Bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid. An expanded story on the arrest can be found here online.

Steven Edward McCombs, age 30, of Lyons was arrested for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Kaila Danielle Stamper, age 31, of Bloomington was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, as well as possession of a hypodermic needle, which are both Level 6 felony charges. No bond.

William Desire Kolling, age 32, of Linton began his sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Judge Dena Martin sentenced him to 180 days in jail with 176 of those days suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied. Attorney Jamie Sutton served as the court-appointed defense all at the County’s expense for Kolling.

Carl Troy Romine, age 52, of Lewis was booked on a warrant after a petition to revoke his suspended sentence was filed for manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine. No bond. Subsequent to his arrest, attorney Ellen Martin has been appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.

Michael Allen Faulk, age 50, of Shelburn was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, a Level 6 felony and a Class C misdemeanor, respectively. No bond.

Coty Lee Parsley, age 28, of Lyons began his sentence for driving while suspended with a prior conviction within 10 years, a Level 6 felony. Attorney Dustin Norfolk was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense. Ultimately, the Court entered an Order Revoking a Portion of the Suspended Sentence and Continuing Probation. Entry, while dismissing another.

Matthew David Nowling, age 46, of Nashville was booked on a warrant for possession of a hypodermic needle, a Level 6 felony. No bond.

Jason L. Kopp, age 47, of Linton was arrested by Linton Officer Franklin for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed.

