On This Day – August 4th: Coast Guard’s birthday

On this day, August 4th, marks the Coast Guard’s birthday, and it is a day that commemorates the valor and discipline of this outstanding military organization. First known as “Revenue Marine”, the U.S. Coast Guard has been keeping our waterways safe, which is essential for our overall national security.

Every year on August 4th we celebrate the Coast Guard and this is a date that has remained popular through time because the Coast Guard plays a very important role in our country’s security.

They’re the 12th largest naval force in the world and celebrating its birthday allows us to show gratitude, not to mention it inspires future generations to become a part of this military organization. Joining the Coast Guard is a great way to make a difference in the world, August 4th is a reminder of that!

Short History of the Coast Guard

The reason August 4th is the Coast Guard’s Birthday is that this military organization was created on this day back in 1970. The Congress authorized Alexander Hamilton, who was the Secretary of Treasury back then, to build 10 vessels with the purpose of combating smuggling and enforcing tariff laws. Hamilton did this enthusiastically, and he’s considered to be the father of the Coast Guard, which became the only armed maritime force in the U.S. until the Navy was established in 1798.

The initial objective of the Coast Guard played an important role in the success of the early American Republic. At that time, tariffs provided around 90% of federal revenue, so enforcing tariff laws was essential. For this reason, the organization was known as the Revenue Marine or Revenue Cutter Service until 1916. That year, the Congress combined it with the Life Saving Service and renamed the organization to Coast Guard.

In 1939, the military organization was given additional responsibilities, when President Roosevelt gave it the Lighthouse Service responsibilities. In 1946, Congress transferred the Bureau of Marine Inspection and Navigation responsibilities as well. This provided the Coast Guard with a unique status among the other military services. In times of peace, it becomes a part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In times of war or whenever the President or Congress dictate, it becomes a part of the Department of Defense and included in the Department of the Navy.

Today, the Coast Guard has over 42,000 active duty personnel, over 7,000 reserve personnel, and around 30,000 civilian auxiliary volunteers. The fleet is made up of 1,650 boats, 243 cutters, and 201 aircraft. They have a constant presence on the country’s coast, but they’re also present in major waterways around the world and they’ve served in the country’s major conflicts.

How to Observe the Coast Guard’s Birthday

If you want to observe the Coast Guard’s Birthday this upcoming August 4th, there are many options you can consider. It’s common for neighborhoods to host events on this day which usually include music, food, and games. Not to mention it’s also an opportunity to learn more about the history of the Coast Guard and understand why we should be grateful for this unique military organization.

If you want to stay at home and observe the Coast Guard’s Birthday as a family, you can discuss its history over a Lego set! There are many different Lego sets dedicated to the Coast Guard and they’re a lot of fun to assemble as a family. Pick your favorite Lego set from the options available, get some snacks ready, and just have fun with it together!

Are there any Coast Guard retirees living in your neighborhood? You can show your appreciation for their service by treating them to a special lunch! Invite that person for launch, take them to their favorite restaurant and discuss their years of service.

You’ll learn a lot from someone who was a part of the organization, so don’t hesitate to ask questions. If you want to take it up a notch, you can gather a group of retirees and host a community event with good food and healthy entertainment. The U.S. Coast Guard is an important military organization and they’ve kept our country safe for so long, so make a point of showing your respects however you can!

Photo by Onur Kurtic from Pexels

