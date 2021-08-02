Weekend Drive: Shades State Park hosts Perseid meteor party, Aug. 14th

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Stargaze at the darkest public night sky in Indiana at Shades State Park on August 14th from 10 p.m. to midnight during the park’s Perseid meteor shower star party.



The Wabash Valley Astronomical Society will have telescopes set up for visitors to use. Members of the society will help viewers locate constellations, planets, and the Milky Way Galaxy, among other celestial objects. The meteor shower should be visible without a telescope.



Park naturalists will have a few space-themed crafts and activities for guests to do while waiting to look through a telescope. Bring a chair or blanket to view the stars in comfort along the park road that leads to the Pine Hills Nature Preserve parking lot.



This is a weather dependent event. The star party will be canceled if the sky is too cloudy or if it is raining.



Standard park gate fees of $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle apply.



Shades State Park (on.IN.gov/shades) is at 7751 S. 890 W. Waveland, Indiana, which is about 67 miles from Linton or just under a 1.5 hour drive north on SR59.

Featured photo by Neale LaSalle from Pexels

