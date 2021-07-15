ISP A.C.E.S. arrests Bloomington woman for dealing methamphetamine

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

On Wednesday evening, Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) member Trp. Matt Hatchett was working a special patrol with Bloomington Police Department narcotics detectives. During this patrol, Trp. Hatchett conducted a traffic stop on a pick-up truck for failing to signal a turn on South Walnut Street. The driver was identified as Tabetha Barker, a 54-year-old female from Bloomington.

During the course of the traffic stop, Barker displayed an inordinate number of criminal indicators. Trp. Hatchett deployed his canine, Axe, who gave a positive alert on the truck. A subsequent search revealed that Barker was in possession of approximately 13 grams of methamphetamine, a large amount of US currency, and other items associated with dealing methamphetamine. She was also in possession of marijuana and a hypodermic syringe. After conducting further investigation, including an interview, probable cause was established that Barker was involved in the dealing of methamphetamine.

Barker was arrested and incarcerated at the Monroe County Jail for Dealing Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams (Level 2 Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams (Level 4 Felony), Possession of Hypodermic Syringe (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Marijuana (A Misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (C Misdemeanor).

Trp. Hatchett was assisted by the Bloomington Police Department and Trp. Clay McBride.

Sgt. Greg Day, the supervisor of the ISP Bloomington District ACES, praised the cooperation and teamwork. “The ACES and Bloomington Police narcotics detectives have a long-time relationship of working together and producing successful results for the community.



This type of cooperation leads to great things and should be the example of how all agencies can work with each other to help our citizens.”

Anyone with illegal drug activity information is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812) 332-4411.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

