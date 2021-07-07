In Bicknell, OCSB opened its eighth banking center yesterday

Owen County State Bank announced that its eighth branch banking center opened yesterday, which is located in Bicknell at 215 N. Washington Street. The location in Knox County will have lobby hours of Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., as well as extended drive-thru hours of Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. There are two drive-through windows to serve customers.

The Bicknell branch is a full-service bank complete with loan service operations. A bank loan officer is on-site to assist customers with their consumer, mortgage, and farm loans. Agriculture business will be a main focus with products including farm equipment loans, real estate, and lines of credit.

“Opening a banking center in Knox County represents the next phase of our growth strategy as it is contiguous to Greene County where we already have a solid presence in Bloomfield and Linton,” said Bob Taylor, OCSB’s President and CEO. “We also believe the area is underserved from a banking standpoint, so this will be a great opportunity for us.” Mike Chestnut, Vice President and Market Manager says, “The initial response to the new branch in Bicknell has been unbelievable. People are excited about having a true community bank.” Cheryl Otten has been named as the Branch Manager. Otten has over 30 years of banking and financial experience, most recently with Regions Bank in Vincennes.

“We are looking forward to Growing With You in Bicknell,” said CEO & President Taylor in a prepared statement to existing customers.



