Greene County Jail Log – July 3rd, 2021

The Greene County Jail Log for our July 3rd, 2021 publication is shown below. Please keep in mind that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Carissa Faith Thompson, age 19, of Bloomfield began her sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, after a negotiated plea agreement was reached.

Jordan Blake Thompson, age 30, of Linton was arrested for operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed.

Joey Lee Terrell, age 43, of Spencer was booked on a warrant for burglary, a Level 5 felony. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Phillip Ross Gordon, age 33, of Brazil, Indiana, was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony charge. No bond.

Jerry Joe Deckard, Jr., age 41, of Bloomfield was booked on a work release violation stemming from a possession of methamphetamine charge. No bond.

Edward Lee Brown, age 54, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Dawn Marie Johnson, age 31, of Bloomfield was arrested for residential entry, a Level 6 felony, as well as organized theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid. Bloomington-based attorney Roy Graham will defend Johnson, as she faces these and other pending charges.

Matthew Michael May, age 50, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Anita Kay Rehmel, age 45, of Shelburn was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. No bond.

Thomas Carl Jaroscak, age 44, of Linton began his sentence for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, after a petition to revoke his suspended sentence was filed. The Court appointed attorney Jamie Sutton to represent the defendant.

Kevin Carl Padgett, Sr., age 53, of Linton was arrested by Bloomfield Lt. Marvin Holt for strangulation, confinement, and domestic battery, which are all Level 6 felony charges. Bond was set at $12,000 with ten percent allowed.

Donald Barron Franklin, III, age 30, of Farmersburg was booked on an out-of-county warrant for domestic battery and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Class A and Class B misdemeanor, respectively. No bond.

Carlos Daniel Cortez Hernandez, age 22, of Bloomington was arrested resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and reckless driving, a Level 6 felony and Class C misdemeanor, respectively. Bond was set at $4,500 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Jamie Lee Curry, age 40, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for theft, a Level 6 felony charge. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

Damon Michael Johnson, age 20, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. No bond.

Benjamin Lewis Edwards, age 44, of Bloomfield was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent allowed.

Steven Stoddard Engel, age 40, of New Castle was arrested for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor, as well as for failure to appear, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.

Ryan David Little, age 33, of Indianapolis was booked on a warrant for theft, a Level 6 felony charge. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

David Malcolm Gamble, age 19, of Worthington began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, a Class A misdemeanor. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Gamble to 180 days in jail with 174 suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied.

Clinton Kane Hestand, age 29, of Bloomfield began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, a Class A misdemeanor. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Hestand to 180 days in jail with 174 suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied.

