As of today, according to Clerk-Treasurer Wright for the City of Linton, the intersection “located at Third Street and B Street N.W. will be closed for storm water repair, the intersection will be closed until further notice. Please avoid this intersection and use an alternate route, we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.” Issues with this advisement should be taken up with the City of Linton, who provided this information.

Mapping provided by Clerk-Treasurer Jathan Wright

