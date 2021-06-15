Ellington: Local students are Next Generation Hoosier Educators

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, State Representative – District 62:

With the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, top-performing students save money as they prepare to teach in Indiana’s classrooms.

Established in 2016 through legislation that Representative Ellington supported, the program awards $7,500 annually to 200 high-achieving students who commit to teaching in the state for at least five years after graduating college.

More than 400 students applied, and among this year’s recipients are:

• Brooklyn Bucher, Bloomfield Jr./Sr. High School;

• Trinity Gingerich, North Daviess Jr./Sr. High School; and

• Madeline Jordan, Eastern Greene High School.

To qualify for the renewable scholarship totaling up to $30,000, education majors at Indiana colleges or high school seniors must graduate in the highest 20 percent of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.

“Congratulations to all scholarship recipients!” Ellington said, continuing with “I look forward to you leading Hoosier classrooms in the coming years.”

To learn more and apply for the next round of scholarships, which kicks off in the fall, visit LearnMoreIndiana.org/nextteacher.

