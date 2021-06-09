Sullivan County Arrest Record – June 9th, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 is as follows:

WALL, JR, FRED EUGENE, age 50, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: WARRANT

Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and amount is b/t 5 & 10.

Bond: $30,000 Cash Only

WRIGHT, JENNIFER MARIE, age 45, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: ON STREET

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense

Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

