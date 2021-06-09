Greene County Jail Log – June 9th, 2021

The Greene County Jail Log for June 9th, 2021 is shown below. Please keep in mind that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Emma Danielle Hobbs, age 18, of Linton was arrested for battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $500 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Hannah Michelle Dike, age 21, of Solsberry began her sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, per a plea agreement reached. Dike was sentenced by Judge Dena Martin to 60 days in the county jail with 54 day suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied. Dike was represented by Bloomington-based criminal defense attorney Sam Shapiro.

Madison Shea Barron, age 24, of Jasonville was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Brittany Carol Kelly, age 26, of Bloomington began her sentence for battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony charge. Kelly was sentence by Judge Dena Martin to 1 year in the county jail with 357 days suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied. Attorney Nicole Slivensky represented Kelly at the County’s expense.

William Zazkree Meek, age 30, of Switz City was booked on an out-of-state warrant stemming from neglect of dependent/child violations, a Level 6 felony. No bond.

James R. Leone, age 33, of Bloomfield was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Jejuan A. Love, age 35, of Bloomington was arrested for domestic battery against a person less than 14 years old, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed.

Gregory Lee Johnson, age 50, of Solsberry was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement, both Class A misdemeanors. Attorney Ellen Martin was appointed to represent Johnson at the County’s expense. Johnson is also facing pending charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, as well as possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony. No bond.

Michael Roy McQuillen, age 46, of Linton was booked on a warrant for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, and being a habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent allowed.

Robert Jerome Mills, age 38, of Bloomington began his sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor charge, per a plea agreement. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Mills to 6 days in the county jail.

Alan Kent Plummer, age 66, of Odon was booked on a warrant for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more, operating a vehicle while intoxication with a prior conviction, and being a habitual traffic violator. No bond.

Cody Key Etherton, age 38, of Bloomington was booked on an out-of-county warrant from Owen County for failure to appear, a Level 6 felony. No bond.

Thomas Lee Wood, age 33, of Nineveh was booked on an out-of-county warrant from Sullivan County for domestic battery with unrelated prior convictions, as well as strangulation. Wood also has a Level 3 felony charge in Jackson County for failure to appear. No bond.

John Samuel Dickinson, age 43, of Worthington was booked on a warrant for a sex offender registration violation, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Kevin Michael McBride, age 62, of Linton was arrested by Linton Officer Franklin for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, as well as operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed.

Melvin Thomas Stewart, age 45, of Bedford was booked o a warrant for forgery, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

Tiffany Lynn Grow, age 21, of Washington was booked on a warrant for domestic battery against a person less than 14 years old with bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Bond was set at $10,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

