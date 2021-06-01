Photo contests aimed to capture the beauty of Indiana’s rural landscape

From the Indiana State Department of Agriculture:

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is now accepting submissions for the 14th annual Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest. The contest is open to all Indiana residents and was created to recognize the hard work and contributions of Hoosier farmers, as well as the beauty of the state’s agricultural landscape.

“Each year I look forward to seeing the photo submissions that so beautifully capture the heart of our state’s rural scenery and countryside,” said Lt. Gov Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Displaying the winning photos in our Family of Business’s offices throughout the year serves as a wonderful reminder of the importance and beauty of our Hoosier agriculture industry.”

Participants are encouraged to submit photos reflecting the wide array of agriculture. The categories photos can be entered under are:

On the Farm: Showcasing any building, piece of equipment or activity that is a part of life on an Indiana farm.

Faces of Agriculture: Featuring those who grow and produce food, fuel and fiber in Indiana.

Agritourism: Spotlighting Indiana’s seasonal and agricultural destinations, such as orchards, wineries and farmers markets.

Conservation: Highlighting Indiana’s natural beauty with landscapes, water and wildlife.

In total, ten winners will be selected: two from each category and two overall. Winners will be invited to attend a special ceremony at the Indiana State Fair, where they will be recognized and receive certificates from Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler. Contest winners will also have their photographs featured in the offices of the Lt. Governor’s Family of Business in Indianapolis throughout the year.

“You do not have to be a professional photographer to enter the contest. Each year we receive incredible images, taken with both high resolution cameras and cell phones, from everyday Hoosiers and professional photographers alike,” Kettler said. “We are so grateful for each of the individuals who utilize their talents to showcase our agriculture industry through this contest.”

Contestants can submit up to five photos in digital format accommodated by a submission form for each photo. Photos will be evaluated based on creativity, composition and category representation. Entries must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. (ET) on June 30th, 2021.

Click here for entry forms, guidelines and criteria.

