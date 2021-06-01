Linton wins their first Baseball Sectional since 2017 vs North Knox

Linton won their first Baseball Sectional since 2017 going against North Knox. Some photo highlights of this achievement include: (1.) Josh Pyne on the mound for the Miners; the IU-commit threw a no-hitter, (2.) Josh Pyne with a great cut, (3.) Jayden Miller down in the dirt for a safe second base run, (4.) Gabe Eslinger on a home run hit for the Miners, (5.) Miners celebrating at home plate after Gabe’s bomb, and (6.) the Miner team photo.

Featured photo is the Linton Miners celebrating their Sectional win.

All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

