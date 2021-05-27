Lady Miners fall to Sullivan in Softball Sectional Championship, 7-3

The Lady Miners fell to Sullivan in the Softball Sectional Championship, 7-3.

Some photo highlights of the game include: (1.) Catcher Sydney Lockhart behind the plate for the Miners, (2.) Ally Brownfield making an adjustment on a ball, (3.) Erin Elliott with an out for the Lady Miners, (4.) Erin Elliot slinging the bat, (5.) Pitcher Alex Overman threw for the Miners most of the evening, (6) Kylie Cooksey tagging an Arrow at second base, (7.) Ezra Davis looking for an opportunity to reach second base, (8.) the Brownfield sisters — Senior Abby and Sophomore Ally — hug and cry after their last game playing together.

Featured photo is Aubery Ewers at-bat. All photos by Austin Gordon. These and other high-resolution files and photos are available online at Austin Gordon Photography.

