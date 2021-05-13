ROI launching grant fellowship program

From the Offices of Regional Opportunity Initiatives:

Recently, Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI) announced it is launching a regional grant fellowship cohort to support and develop a network of grant writers in the Indiana Uplands region. Those interested should submit an online application by Friday, May 28th, 2021.

In this year-long program, fellows will learn from experts to effectively develop compelling grant applications, including gathering data, developing budgets, improving your message, finding funding opportunities, and much more. Fellows selected for ROI’s inaugural grant writing cohort will also receive:

$1,000 commitment stipend to be paid at graduation

Up to $1,000 for matching funds for no more than two successful grant applications

“We hope this opportunity helps our grant writing fellows enhance their skills to successfully secure grants that positively impacts the lives of Uplands residents,” said Lisa Abbott, ROI Vice President of Economic and Community Development.

Program Goals

ROI recognizes the need to provide a competitive advantage to support communities in seeking and securing funding through a variety of sources to accelerate and support ongoing work in the Indiana Uplands. To address this need, ROI has developed a Grant Writing Fellowship to create a network of skilled grant writers in the Uplands region. Fellows selected for this program will:



learn to identify grant opportunities that are ideal for their community or organization

develop skills in writing proposals in accordance with grant guidelines

explore ways to tell your community’s unique story

discover how to develop partnerships with other community stakeholders

develop detailed budgets

identify metrics that can show community impact

determine how to best visualize and present impact data

learn about long-term program sustainability and managing grants to a successful conclusion

Fellows will learn how to navigate the proposal process from idea conception to grant submission and beyond. Fellows will also receive continuing professional development on a variety of related topics, connection to a network of fellow grant writers, and information on available opportunities. Each session will include a “spotlight” on a granting agency in or around Indiana, including the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA), Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA), Indiana Arts Commission and other funders.

Who Should Apply

Fellows will be selected through an application process. Candidates will be considered on the basis of commitment to expanding and building resource capacity, a passion for improving the quality of life for the residents of their community, and commitment to training and collaborating with partners around the Uplands region.

To qualify for the fellowship, Fellows must commit to providing grant writing services to their community through their organizations and/or businesses for a minimum of two years. They will also need to attend all ROI professional development workshops, classes and meetings throughout the fellowship.

Session Topics

At this time, we anticipate that professional development in the 2021-2022 year to be a hybrid of both in person and live online events. The first two events will be in-person while the rest will take place virtually.

Session 1: Grant Writer Workshop 1

Session 2: Grant Writer Workshop 2

Session 3: Professional Writing for Maximum Impact

Session 4: How to Build A Better Budget

Session 5: Developing Partnerships

Session 6: How to Create Metrics to Show Impact

Session 7: Presenting Your Data

Session 8: Program Sustainability

Session 9: Grant Management

Session 10: Telling Your Story – Building a PR Campaign for Your Community

Timeline

May 28, 2021 : Applications Close

: Applications Close June 14, 2021 : Selected Fellows Notified

: Selected Fellows Notified July 22, 2021 : Grant Writing Workshop 1 in French Lick, IN

: Grant Writing Workshop 1 in French Lick, IN August 5, 2021: Grant Writing Workshop 2 in French Lick, IN

Grant Writing Workshop 2 in French Lick, IN September 2021- April 2022 : Virtual Monthly Professional Development Sessions and Grant Agency Spotlights (Third Thursday of the month from 9 – 11 a.m.)

: Virtual Monthly Professional Development Sessions and Grant Agency Spotlights (Third Thursday of the month from 9 – 11 a.m.) May 20, 2022: Final Session & Graduation (Location TBD)

How to Apply

Applications for the first cohort of the ROI Grant Writing Fellowship will be accepted through May 28th, 2021.

Apply online via ROI’s Grant Portal: https://roigrants.communityforce.com/Funds/Search.aspx#4371597136646D517975544F5976596D4E73384E69673D3D

More Information

For more information on this program, visit:

https://regionalopportunityinc.org/grant-writing-fellowship/

For questions, please contact Lisa Abbott, Vice President of Economic and Community Development, at lisaabbott@regionalopportunityinc.org.

About Regional Opportunity Initiatives

Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to advance economic and community prosperity in the 11 counties of the Indiana Uplands (Brown, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen, and Washington counties). ROI is growing potential and possibility through a focus on advanced industry sectors, regionalism, transformative school and workforce redesign, and placemaking strategies. To learn more about ROI’s programs, visit https://regionalopportunityinc.org/.

