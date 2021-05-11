Greene County Jail Log – May 11th, 2021

Jennifer Lynn Hockman, age 51, of Bloomfield was booked for a work release violation. Earlier this month, as part of a plea agreement, Hockman was sentenced to Community Corrections for a term of 60 days with her sentence to be served on home detention as long as eligible, the court documents note. She had pled guilty to a single charge of assisting a criminal, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.
Bobby Lee Sinders, age 39, of Jasonville was arrested by Jasonville Officer Pilant for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, as well as possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Sinders has also been charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
