ISP holds their annual memorial service to honor those fallen while in the line of duty

From the Indiana State Police Post at Putnamville:

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Police Post at Putnamville held their annual memorial service to honor those members of the department who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Troopers were brought to attention and prepared for roll call by Putnamville District First Sergeant Matt Mischler. Opening prayer was given by Indiana State Police Chaplain Dick Smith. Members of the Putnamville District Honor Guard then displayed the national and state flags as Captain Tony Delello, Area V Commander, and Lieutenant David Cox, Commander of the Putnamville District, read each fallen member’s name, along with a description of the circumstances surrounding their death. The closing benediction was given by Indiana State Police Chaplain Dick Smith.

Members of the Honor Guard were Troopers James Crisp, Brian Thomas, Austin Fowler, Jonathan Haugh and Nicholas Cox. Veteran Honor Guard member Senior Trooper Chuck Murphy coordinated the unit for the day’s service.

Members of the 21 Gun Salute Live Firing Team were Sergeant Katrina Smith, Trooper Andrew Beaver, Trooper Brett Walters, Trooper Farias, Trooper Ross Johnson, Trooper Sam Gillespie, Trooper Steven Peyton, and Master Trooper Chris McCawley (OIC).

Taps was played by Sergeant Matt Marshall.

A total of 44 sworn officers and 3 civilian members of the Indiana State Police, both men and women, have died in the line of duty since the department’s inception in 1933.

Since the early days of the Indiana State Police, memorial services have been held each May at all Indiana State Police districts to perpetuate the memory of those who have died in the line of duty. The service serves as a means of paying tribute to those who died in the line of duty, that their sacrifice was not made in vain, and as a reminder to those of us left behind that we should strive to maintain the level of professional service to the public our departed comrades so unselfishly gave their lives for. The first ever memorial service was held on Memorial Day of 1943 at the former Ligonier Post in northern Indiana.

For a complete listing of Indiana Troopers killed in the line of duty and a summary of their deaths, visit the Indiana State Police website at www.in.gov/isp and click on the “In Memoriam” link on the left side of the page.

Photos courtesy the Indiana State Police

