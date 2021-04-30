Bassler: K-12 education receives historic $1.9 billion funding increase

From the Office of Eric Bassler, Indiana State Senator – District 39:

Indiana schools will see $1.9 billion in new funding over the next two years thanks to the new state budget.



This historic budget, which continues the track record of dedicating 50% of our General Fund to K-12 education, is a true win for students, teachers and families alike, with additional funding going toward tuition support, teacher pay and school choice opportunities.

Hoosier schools will see an increase of over $1 billion in tuition support for students, a $196 million increase in special education funding, a $5 million increase for non-English speaking learners and $150 million to address learning loss due to the pandemic. The budget also continues the much-needed commitment to public schools – while 92% of students are projected to enroll in traditional public schools, 93% of the state’s education dollars are expected to go to those schools.



Additionally, following recommendations from the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission report, this increase will fund the $600 million down payment needed to improve teacher pay across the state. Schools will also be strongly encouraged to have a minimum teacher salary of $40,000 per year and will be required to spend 45% of state tuition support on teachers’ salaries.



Lastly, more families will be able to exercise school choice through expanded eligibility for the Choice Scholarship voucher program. The state has also developed an Education Scholarship Account program for special-needs students, so families of those students can tailor their child’s education to their unique needs.



By directing such a large portion of the state budget toward our Hoosier students and teachers, we are investing in the future of the State of Indiana in an unprecedented way, and the effects of these decisions will be surely felt for years to come.



To learn more about the 2022-2023 state budget, click here.

