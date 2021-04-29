2021 registration open for one of Indiana’s oldest and largest 5K cancer run/walks

From the Bloomington Health Foundation:

For the last 22 years Hoosiers Outrun Cancer (HOC) has raised awareness and alleviated a growing need to assist those facing a cancer diagnosis in South Central Indiana. This year’s race is set for Saturday, September 25th and will be held in Bloomington, at Indiana University Memorial Stadium.

In January, Bloomington Health Foundation (BHF) announced a grant to establish Cancer Support Community South Central Indiana (CSCSCI) in partnership with Cancer Support Community Central Indiana. This new satellite program, headquartered in Bloomington, serves cancer patients and families throughout the 11-county region, providing FREE access to support and care beyond clinical needs.

“It is wonderful to witness after 21 years of incredible community support for Hoosiers Outrun Cancer, that this beloved event will have even a broader vision for supporting those impacted by cancer,” said BHF Interim President and CEO Heather Robinson. “We are honored to partner with CSCCI to bring critical services beyond clinical care to our area that will be free to cancer patients and their families.”

“We have cared for tens of thousands of Hoosiers in Central Indiana for more than 25 years and it is our honor to work alongside local leaders like BHF to continue that legacy and expand our services to our friends in South Central Indiana,” said Eric Richards, President and CEO of CSCCI.

Proceeds from Hoosiers Outrun Cancer will provide ongoing financial support to grow Cancer Support Community South Central Indiana’s services which include individual counseling, group therapy, massage, wellness programs, education classes, and more.

Race registration and sponsorship opportunities are available at www.HoosiersOutrunCancer.org.

