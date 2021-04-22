DNR camping reservation site gets a new look, features

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The website for making camping reservations at Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) properties has a new look and features to make booking your next getaway a snap.

The Indiana DNR offers lots of camping opportunities

You now have more options to search for camping, cabins, or day-use facilities by filtering your search results to look at park activities, specific site types, accessibility needs, and your desired date range.

Other features will allow you to:

— Discover available sites for the upcoming weekend for last-minute trips

— Save favorite campsites, cabins, and facilities for quicker access to making future reservations at those locations

— Shop for a variety of Indiana State Parks products, including gift cards, park passes, clothing, and gifts galore

— Check the balance of a DNR camping gift card

— Donate to support Indiana State Parks

Now is a great time to book your next trip at camp.IN.gov. If you have not already done so, be sure to create an account to track your reservations, favorite campsites, and opt in to receive news, information, and special offers from the DNR.

Photo courtesy of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources

Like this: Like Loading...