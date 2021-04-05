Two in southern Indiana arrested on drug charges in Spencer County

From the Indiana State Police:

On April 3rd, 2021, Master Trooper Trey Lytton, Indiana State Police Jasper Post All Crimes Policing Team (ACP) member, and Deputy Zach Polster, Spencer County Sheriff Department, conducted a criminal interdiction patrol in northern Spencer County.

Deputy Polster stopped a white 1999 Pontiac passenger car in Dale, which officers had received information that the driver, Dennis Sipes II, was a Habitual Traffic Violator with a lifetime suspension. Master Trooper Lytton assisted Deputy Polster with the traffic stop. During the traffic stop, Deputy Polster located methamphetamine on Sipes. Master Trooper Lytton and Deputy Polster became suspicious that Sipes may be involved in drug activity at that Baymont hotel in Dale.

Deputy Polster then transported Sipes to the Spencer County Jail.

Master Trooper Lytton and Senior Trooper Patrick Stinson, ACP Team members, and Trooper Jake Lauer, went to the Baymont hotel and located Kaci M. Newport and her juvenile daughter.

While speaking to Newport, Master Trooper Lytton determined that Newport and her juvenile daughter had been staying with Sipes at the hotel. While speaking to Newport, Troopers discovered that she was in possession of illegal narcotics. Troopers found that Newport had a bag that contained what is believed to be methamphetamine and marijuana.

During further investigation, it was determined that the drugs also belonged to Sipes. Newport was then transported to the Spencer County Jail.

The Indiana Department of Child Services assisted Indiana State Police and the Spencer County Sheriff Department.

Arrested: Dennis D. Sipes II, age 39, Shoals, Indiana

ISP Charges

1. Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

2. Possession of Marijuana, B Misdemeanor

3. Possession of Paraphernalia, C Misdemeanor

Spencer Co Sheriff Department Charges:

Habitual Traffic Violator, Level 5 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

Arrested: Kaci M. Newport, Age 27, Washington, Indiana

Charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony Neglect of a Dependent, Level 6 Felony Possession of Marijuana, B Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia, C Misdemeanor

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

