Monroe County Deputy James A. Driver visitation and funeral information

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is providing the following information for the visitation and funeral service in honor of Deputy James A. Driver.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. and last until funeral services begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Sherwood Oaks Christian Church, 2700 East Rogers Road, Bloomington, Indiana 47401.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face masks will be required to attend the services.

Below is the Obituary for Deputy James A. Driver:

James A. Driver, age 38, of Spencer, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 29, 2021, in a traffic accident while working as a Deputy Sheriff for Monroe County. James was born in Upney, United Kingdom, on December 27th, 1982, to Kathleen (Keys) Driver and Alan M. Driver. James graduated from Ivy Tech Community College with a degree in HVAC, and he was a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for Monroe County, Indiana. James loved helping others and was an excellent role model.

James is survived by his beloved grandmother, Annie Keys; parents Kathleen and Alan; wife, Anna M. (Argenbright) Driver; children, Beau Woodruff, Franklin Woodruff, LilyAnne Marie Driver; sister, Maria (Driver) Yazamaidi; niece, Grace; nephew, Oliver; his Aunties, Uncles and Cousins; and many, many friends. James was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marie and Alfred Driver and, grandfather, James Keys

Donations may be made to the Fallen Heroes Foundation through the funeral home at West & Parrish & Pedigo Funeral Home, 105 North Montgomery Street, Spencer, Indiana, 47460.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westparrishpedigo.com

