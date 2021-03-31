2021 Indiana fishing and hunting licenses

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

State fishing and hunting licenses are now available for purchase and are valid from April 1st, 2021, to March 31st, 2022, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Disconnect from the worries of the day and reconnect with your family and friends by brushing up on your fishing skills at a fishing spot near you. Want to share your opening weekend story with others? Consider telling the Indiana DNR about your time on the water using these hashtags: #INopeningweekend #takemetothewater #takemefishing #fishIndiana #outsideINspired

Also, the opening day of trout season for inland streams is April 24th.

Need to purchase or renew your fishing license? Buy online or at a local retailer.

Featured photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

The Lintonian’s Random Tid-Bit:

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

