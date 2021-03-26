Supporting spouses of Hoosier Purple Heart recipients

From the Office of State Representative Jeff Ellington – District 62:

Indiana’s Purple Heart license plate is reserved for decorated American veterans wounded while serving our great nation. These heroes carry with them the scars of battle, and so do their families. Indiana values our veterans and their loved ones. That is why lawmakers advanced legislation to support Indiana’s surviving spouses of these decorated veterans.

Purple Heart recipients can request multiple specialty license plates for vehicles registered under their name. Currently, once these veterans pass away, their spouses cannot renew the Purple Heart plate. With this legislation, surviving spouses will be able to obtain the plate and continue honoring their loved one.

Eligible recipients would fill out an application and include documentation of Award of Purple Heart Medal before submitting it to the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs.

After receiving overwhelming, bipartisan support in the Indiana House of Representatives and Senate, House Enrolled Act 1039 is on its way to the governor for consideration as a new law. I am honored to support this legislation and look forward to it being signed into law.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about this legislation. To learn more about Indiana’s Purple Heart license plate, visit in.gov/bmv.

Like this: Like Loading...