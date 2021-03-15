ISP arrest Terre Haute woman for DUI while transporting an adolescent

At approximately 7:45PM in nearby Vigo County last night, Trooper Rondell Shelton stopped the driver of a 2010 Dodge for failure to signal lane change at 3rd Street and East Preston. The driver was identified as Lindsay C. Chatman, age 37, of Terre Haute.

ISP photo: Lindsay C. Chatman

During the traffic stop Trooper Shelton observed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed Chatman had a blood alcohol content of 0.13%. Her fourteen-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle. Chatman was taken to the Vigo County Jail where she is currently being held without bond, and the fourteen-year-old was released to a family member.

Arrested and Charges: Lindsay C. Chatman, age 37, Terre Haute, Indiana

Driving While Intoxicated with a Passenger less than 18 years of age, Class 6 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent, Class 6 Felony

Driving While Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

