ISP arrest Terre Haute woman for DUI while transporting an adolescent

At approximately 7:45PM in nearby Vigo County last night, Trooper Rondell Shelton stopped the driver of a 2010 Dodge for failure to signal lane change at 3rd Street and East Preston. The driver was identified as Lindsay C. Chatman, age 37, of Terre Haute.
During the traffic stop Trooper Shelton observed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed Chatman had a blood alcohol content of 0.13%. Her fourteen-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle. Chatman was taken to the Vigo County Jail where she is currently being held without bond, and the fourteen-year-old was released to a family member.
Arrested and Charges: Lindsay C. Chatman, age 37, Terre Haute, Indiana
- Driving While Intoxicated with a Passenger less than 18 years of age, Class 6 Felony
- Neglect of a Dependent, Class 6 Felony
- Driving While Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor
All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.