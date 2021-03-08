ISP: Mitchell man arrested for dealing methamphetamine

From the Indiana State Police – Monday, March 8th, 2021:

Earlier today, the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section and ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. concluded an investigation into reported methamphetamine dealing in the 500 block of Yockey Road in Lawrence County. In February, ISP had received information that Ricky D. Woods, age 60, of Mitchell was allegedly dealing methamphetamine. Through various investigative techniques, probable cause was developed to arrest Woods for dealing between 1 and 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Sgt. Greg Day of the ISP A.C.E.S. and DES detectives located Woods driving his vehicle northbound on SR 37, near Woodville Road. Sgt. Day conducted a traffic stop and took Woods into custody. Woods gave troopers consent to search his residence, which was a shed on Yockey Road. During this search, a small amount of additional methamphetamine was recovered.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, Woods was arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony charge, and Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony charge. He was incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail.

Anyone with illegal drug activity information is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411.

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

