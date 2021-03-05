Greene County Jail Log – March 5th, 2021

Ashton Mylin Maples, age 21, of Bloomington was sentenced by Judge Dena Martin to 20 days of jail with 6 days of jail credit allowed as part of a plea deal for a possession of marijuana charge. Maples will now face three charges stemming from operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Marion County, which are pending against her.
Rhonda Kaye Carter, age 46, of Spencer was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony charge, as well as possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Carter will also be facing charges of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement in Owen County, which are currently pending against her.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
