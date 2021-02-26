Lady Miners win Class 2A State Basketball Championship again!

The Lady Miner Basketball team has done it again! This evening, the ladies won the Class 2A State Champion title for the second year in a row.

Linton started out strong and never looked back. The Lady Miners won vs Tipton at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 63 to 25. Some photo highlights of tonight’s State Championship include: (1.) one of the goals that many professional athletes use throughout the year at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, (2.) Gentry Warrick screams after a teammate got fouled, (3.) Coach Rehmel instructing Aubrey Burgess during the first quarter, (4.) some devout Linton fans on their feet during a timeout, (5.) Jaylee Hayes passes to a teammate from the baseline, (6.) Vanessa Shafford watching the ball swish into the goal, (7.) wide angle of Bankers Life Field house as the 3rd quarter began, (8.) Aubrey Burgess looking for a pass after crossing mid-court, (9.) The Linton girls were extremely emotional with just a few minutes left with some tears of joy winning another State Championship and others because their high school careers came to an end with this evening’s win, (10.) Lady Miners cry during a timeout, (11.) Sydney Jerrells drives into the paint for the Miners, (12.) Coach Rehmel and Gentry Warrick hug it out in during the final minutes, (13.) Miners celebrate as the clock hits zero, (14.) Haley Rose won the mental attitude award at the end of the game, (15.) a team photo after metals and awards were handed out, and (16.) Vanessa Shafford celebrates with the crowd after cutting down the net.

Featured photo is the Linton Girls celebrating the big win!

All photos by Austin Gordon Photography. These and other high-resolution high school sports photo files and prints are available online at Austin Gordon Photography.

