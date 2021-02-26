Greene County Jail Log – February 26th, 2021

Jeremiah Kane Smith, age 40, of Dugger was sentenced for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony charge, as part of a plea agreement. Judge Dena Martin handed down a sentence of 1 year and 180 days with 1 year and 120 days suspended. SIn SUllivan County, Smith pled guilty to a charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15 or more, which is a Class A misdemeanor, in late-2020. Again in Sullivan County, court records say Smith faced public intoxication charges in 2008, 2005, 2004, and 2003.