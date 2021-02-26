Greene County Jail Log – February 26th, 2021

Anthony James Niebrugge, age 51, of Linton began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor, as past of a plea agreement. Attorney Mark Stalcup represented Niebrugge, and Judge Dena Martin sentenced the Linton man to 20 days in jail with 1 day of jail credit allowed.
Jeremiah Kane Smith, age 40, of Dugger was sentenced for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony charge, as part of a plea agreement. Judge Dena Martin handed down a sentence of 1 year and 180 days with 1 year and 120 days suspended. SIn SUllivan County, Smith pled guilty to a charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15 or more, which is a Class A misdemeanor, in late-2020. Again in Sullivan County, court records say Smith faced public intoxication charges in 2008, 2005, 2004, and 2003.
Lisa Marie Armstrong, age 33, of Bloomfield was arrested for three Level 6 felony charges, as well as a Class B misdemeanor, including possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana, respectively. Armstrong currently has pending warrants showing out of Marion and Johnson counties, where she will face two separate criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia, and conversion charges, respectively. No bond.
Jamie Dawn Robinson, age 37, of Bloomfield was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, residential entry, criminal mischief, possession of a hypodermic needle syringe or needle, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance. No bond.
Dana Hope Cox, age 47, of Loogootee was booked on an out-of-county warrant without bond for unauthorized absence from home detention violations.
Anthony Paul Robinson, age 38, of Bloomfield was arrested for motor vehicle theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of marijuana. No bond.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels