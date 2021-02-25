March is Kindergarten enrollment month

From the Linton-Stockton Elementary School:

March will be kindergarten enrollment for the 2021-2022 kindergarten classes.

Children must be five years old on or before August 1st, 2021 to be eligible. Enrollment information packets will be available in the elementary office beginning on March 1st, and it needs to be completed by March 31st, 2021. The school’s office hours are Monday-Friday from 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM.

Please note: if your child attends a Linton-based preschool, enrollment packets have already been given to the preschool for your child to bring home.



Featured photo of Linton-Stockton Elementary is a file photo; The Lintonian – 2021

