IDDC launches Indiana State Nature Passport

From the Indiana Destination Development Corporation:

– Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are teaming up to launch the Indiana State Nature Passport.

“Indiana is blessed with unique places and remarkable natural features,” said Crouch. “From State Parks to forests and lakes, this passport includes almost 60 scenic locations to explore.”

This free “digital passport” encourages visitors to discover new places and enjoy the outdoors. Sign up online for the passport and receive custom prizes for visiting multiple destinations across the state. Visitors need to check-in from a smartphone at one of the designated passport locations. Participants earn more by visiting more locations.*

Visitors who sign up this week (Feb. 22-28) will receive a free sticker. After checking in to 10 places, participants will receive a pair of sunglasses. People who make 25 visits to any of the passport locations will earn a water bottle, and after 40 visits, participants will receive a hat. Check-in to all 59 places on the passport to earn a backpack.**

Visitors can also qualify for seasonal drawings throughout the year. You will be notified of these opportunities via email, if you are signed up for the passport.

“Whether you enjoy hiking, biking, horseback riding or watching wildlife, there is something for everyone,” said Elaine Bedel, IDDC’s Secretary and CEO. “And no matter what time of the year or season, there is always a new place to discover nature’s authentic adventures.”

For more information go to VisitIndiana.com/Explore or scan the QR code. To follow on social media, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

*The passport does not replace the entrance fee for a state property.

**All prizes are available while supplies last.

Like this: Like Loading...