Bill to fully-fund K-12 public school students advances to State Senate

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, State Representative:

Facing a pandemic, many traditional public schools shifted to remote learning to help keep students and staff healthy. Under current law, schools are required to receive 85% of the tuition support per virtual student, which is defined as a child learning 50% or more of their instruction online.

That is why State Representative Jeff Ellington co-authored legislation to help mitigate these requirements and make sure all K-12 public school students are funded at 100% for the 2020-21 school year, regardless of whether they attended classes in-person or virtually.

This is one of the first bills acted on this session, and it is being fast-tracked on behalf of our hardworking students, teachers, and schools. Ellington said, “We want to provide our schools certainty, and we understand they’ve had to adapt quickly to ensure learning continues in the face of an unprecedented public health crisis.”

“This is a top priority this session, and I look forward to continuing to work with fellow legislators to address local education needs,” Ellington continued.

Watch session and committees live, and view legislation here.

