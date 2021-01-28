No school today due to weather – January 28th, 2021

Linton-Stockton schools will be closed today — Thursday, January 28th, 2021 — due to ice on secondary roads. This will not be an eLearning Day, and it will need to be made up at a later date, according to Dr. Kathy Goad, the Superintendent of Linton-Stockton schools, in a message to parents early this morning,

Last night, the National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for the area, stating, “slick road conditions will continue into Thursday morning.” With temperatures remaining in the teens overnight, this will allow for roads, especially untreated ones, to remain slick from earlier snow.

Featured photo by Tim Mossholder from Pexels

