Greene County Jail Log – January 20th, 2021

Tab Leslie Morris, age 48, of Bedford was arrested for fraud, a Level 6 felony, as well as theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $9,000 with ten percent allowed.

Indiana Joseph Miller, age 25, of Bloomfield began his sentence for sexual battery and domestic battery.

Charles Thomas Langley, Jr., age 56, of Bloomington arrested for being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 5 felony, as well as for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $14,500 with ten percent allowed.

Jonathon Douglas Blackwell, age 32, of Sandborn was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, as well as for failure to appear in Vigo County. No bond.

Frank Eldon Caddell, Jr., 38, of Linton was booked on a warrant for invasion of privacy. No bond.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...