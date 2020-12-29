Photo highlights of Linton vs North Central

Some photo highlights of the Linton vs. North Central game earlier today, including: (1.) Joey Hart with a big slam in the first minutes of the game, (2.) Drew Smith with a sideways shot for the Miners, (3.) Josh Pyne down low while being heavily guarded, and (4.) Lincoln Hale with an out reached bucket. Linton won 68 to 52, and they will play tomorrow at noon at Terre Haute South in a game verses Kouts for the Consolation Championship.









Featured photo is Lincoln Hale.

All photos by Austin Gordon Photography

