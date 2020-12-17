Dollar Tree opening Thursday, January 28th

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) announces its new Dollar Tree store in Linton, Indiana. The 10,000 square foot store will be located at 1600 A Street NE, and it is currently scheduled to open on Thursday, January 28th.

Dollar Tree stores are open seven days a week and offer great value and a broad assortment of merchandise priced at $1. Customers discover new treasures every week ranging from seasonal decor, household products, Hallmark greeting cards, party and craft supplies, dinnerware, food, teaching and school necessities, health and beauty essentials, toys, books and much more.

A store of this size typically employs 12 to 20 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.DollarTree.com/careers or in person at the store location.

“Dollar Tree continues to grow and we are proud to be part of the Linton community,” stated Kayleigh M. Painter, Dollar Tree’s Investor and Media Relations Manager.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,606 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 31, 2020. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

