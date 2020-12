Some photo highlights of the Clay City at Linton Girls’ Basketball game this evening, including: (1.)Vanessa Shafford on a fast break, (2.) Gentry Warrick shooting a free throw early in the second quarter, (3.) Aubrey Burgess passing to an open Miner, and (4.) Sydney Jerrels going for a seal, the last in the 4th. Linton won 95 to 18 over Clay City.

Featured photo is Aubrey Burgess.

Photos by Austin Gordon.

