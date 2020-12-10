Holcomb issues 50th executive order today amid Covid-19

Earlier today, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued his fiftieth (50th) executive order this year.

In Executive order 20-50, he directed hospitals to delay all non-emergent procedures until January 4th, 2021, so that hospital beds could be preserved for the anticipated further upswing in serious Covid-19 hospitalizations.

He also stated religious services were strongly preferred to be virtually-held. “Places of worship and faith communities are strongly encouraged to continue or resume livestreaming services or otherwise providing virtual or drive in services…” the order said.

For counties designated as “red” he also suggested local government and health authorities issue a verbal warning to companies not adhering to the recommendations, followed by a cease and desist order, and finally closing the business for non-compliance. If a business is closed, the matter should then be referred to the local prosecuting attorney, it said.

The full executive order can be viewed in its entirety below:

Featured photo provided by Governor’s Office via Flickr

