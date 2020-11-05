Scholarships available for Hoosier civil engineering students through INDOT

From the Indiana Department of Transportation:

The Indiana Department of Transportation is offering civil engineering students scholarships of up to $3,125 per semester, as well as paid employment during summer breaks and upon graduation.

Students must be accepted or enrolled full-time in one of Indiana’s certified civil engineering schools and apply using the form at www.INDOTScholarship.IN.gov. Applications for the 2021-2022 school year must be submitted by December 31, 2020.

INDOT’s scholarship program uses federal funds to offer $3,125 per semester or $2,083 per trimester for up to five years of post-secondary civil engineering education. Scholarship funds can be applied to educational expenses, fees, and books. In return, recipients will work for INDOT in full-time, paid positions during their summer breaks and upon graduation.

Students must be accepted or enrolled full-time in one of Indiana’s Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) certified civil engineering programs. Eligible programs include Purdue University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Purdue University Fort Wayne, University of Southern Indiana, Trine University, Purdue University Northwest, University of Evansville, University of Notre Dame, and Valparaiso University.

Learn more about the INDOT Engineer Scholarship program the application process at www.INDOTScholarship.IN.gov. Applications for the 2020-2021 school year must be submitted by Thursday, December 31, 2020

Students or parents with questions may contact Talent Development Manager Adam Beasley at ABeasley2@indot.in.gov or 317-234-7930.

