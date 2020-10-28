Free youth hunting days scheduled for November

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

In late-November, adults can introduce the next generation to hunting on free youth hunting days. The second set of dates falls on November 28th-29th. Free youth hunting days are a great chance for youth to harvest a deer, try out waterfowl hunting, or take to the fields or forest in search of other game.

Youth must be accompanied by an adult, who is at least 18 years of age, and the adult must possess a valid hunting license.



During free youth hunting days, resident youth or non-resident youth do not need a hunting license, a State migratory waterfowl stamp, or a Harvest Information Program (HIP) number to hunt waterfowl or other migratory birds. All persons 16 years or older must possess a federal duck stamp though.

Featured photo by Jim Fawns from Pexels

